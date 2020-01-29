Auburn to begin accepting kindergarten, UPK applications

The Auburn Enlarged City School District will accept applications for its 2020-2021 universal prekindergarten programs from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at the Harriet Tubman Administration Building, 78 Thornton Ave., Auburn.

Complete registration packets will also be accepted at the district's annual Family Fun Day from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 1, at Seward Elementary School, 52 Metcalf Drive, Auburn.

Children who are residents of the Auburn district and ages 3 or 4 on or before Dec. 1, 2020, are eligible for the district's 3-year-old (3PK) and 4-year-old (UPK) programs. The programs are available at Cayuga Community College, Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES, Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca, the E. John Gavras Center, Montessori School of the Finger Lakes and the Auburn YMCA. The Early Childhood Center also offers the 4-year-old program.

UPK registration packets are available at all UPK sites and Auburn elementary schools, as well as the Harriet Tubman Administration Building.

For more information, visit aecsd.education or call (315) 255-8825 or (315) 255-8613.

