Auburn to install two women's suffrage historical markers

The city of Auburn will unveil two new historical markers from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, June 10, as part of the National Votes for Women Trail program.

The markers will recognize Eliza Wright Osborne's founding of the Women's Educational and Industrial Union building that opened in Auburn in 1907, and Emily Howland's founding of the Cayuga County Political Equality Club in 1891.

The WEIU provided educational opportunities and other resources to working women, and inspired many to join the women's suffrage movement by providing a space where they could connect with local activists, organizations and literature. Osborne was the daughter of Martha Coffin Wright, an early Auburn advocate for women's rights, and continued in her mother's footsteps.

The Political Equality Club also campaigned for women's suffrage throughout the county, using speeches, parades, petitions and outreach. Howland was the club's president and Eliza Wright Osborne was its vice president.

The Osborne marker will be installed in front of the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center at 25 South St., and the Howland marker will be installed on the north end of Exchange Street in downtown Auburn. Friday's ceremonies will begin in front of the center with speakers from the National Votes for Women Trail, the city, the Osborne family and the Howland Stone Store Museum in Sherwood.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit equalrightsheritage.com.

