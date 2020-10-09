 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Auburn turkey collection event taking place Nov. 22
COMMUNITY

Auburn turkey collection event taking place Nov. 22

{{featured_button_text}}
Turkeys

Volunteers collect frozen turkeys at First Presbyterian Church in Auburn in previous years.

 Provided

Organizers of the annual November turkey collection at First Presbyterian Church in Auburn have announced that this year's collection will still take place despite the COVID-19 pandemic. It is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22.

This year's collection will be a drive-thru event with volunteers wearing masks and gloves to collect frozen turkeys from the community. Donors can enter the church from South Street and leave onto MacDougall Street, and won't need to exit their vehicles.

Turkeys will help families in need celebrate Thanksgiving, and organizers anticipate there will be more than ever this year due to the unemployment and financial uncertainty created by the pandemic.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WI: HUNDREDS OF MINKS DIE FROM CORORNAVIRUS

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News