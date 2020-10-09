Auburn turkey collection event taking place Nov. 22

Organizers of the annual November turkey collection at First Presbyterian Church in Auburn have announced that this year's collection will still take place despite the COVID-19 pandemic. It is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22.

This year's collection will be a drive-thru event with volunteers wearing masks and gloves to collect frozen turkeys from the community. Donors can enter the church from South Street and leave onto MacDougall Street, and won't need to exit their vehicles.

Turkeys will help families in need celebrate Thanksgiving, and organizers anticipate there will be more than ever this year due to the unemployment and financial uncertainty created by the pandemic.

