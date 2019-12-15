Let’s live in a world where there is no criticism, no “discipline problems” and no failure. Actually, many of us already live in that world, or strive to live in that world, and just need more time to attain a state of being that feels no anger, is analytical rather than critical, and intentionally focuses all energy upon positives. Many teachers achieve compassion and understanding to guide their attitudes and actions toward their students. “If a child could, a child would,” is the maxim. If the child can’t comply, then it’s the teacher's desire to uncover the path and direct the child to success. If the student is not learning, it is the teacher who is “failing.” Today’s teachers understand that maxim and seek to be understanding and compassionate, and try to meet each child’s need to grow in self-respect. Each teacher wants to be remembered as someone who believed in each student’s potential. Someday a student will look back and say, “Well ... my teacher believed in me." Teachers may never see their positive influences upon their students because “self-actualization” can take years. Maria Montessori always said, “picture the adult.” Use your time with students to show them: What is an adult? Answer: An adult is someone who is capable of understanding and compassion, and someday, your students will exhibit those traits after learning to be understanding and compassionate from you. This “life lesson” is the underpinning of each teacher’s personal interactions in their profession, and with family and friends as well.
Of course, there is always negativity around us, and it is always possible to be negative, and to control situations and others with negativity. And for some, negativity is all they have ever known. It is difficult for some to imagine life without criticism and anger. The suggestion that negativity and criticism are not necessary and can be entirely removed from daily life can be an entirely foreign concept to them. It is a fact that every person is the product of different legacies of genes, cultural race and gender bias, toxic elements such as sugar, drugs and greed. An infinite variety of differences play upon us.
We become the creators of our personal realities when we choose “what to dignify." The choice to ignore negativity and/or surround the source of negativity (if possible) with positive action is a choice to create and dignify a positive personal reality. Negativity weighs heavy in the pit of the stomach and hurt our feelings, but delay allows time for anger to subside and analysis to come to mind. Delay allows us to dignify the proactive rather than reactive behaviors. You are the creator of your reality when you delay reaction to allow solutions to occur to you. Delay and deliberation make you strong and put you “in control.” You create your reality, rather than be manipulated by the negatives of others. Life is long and we have time to evolve and become stronger and more analytical every day until the very end of our life.
During life, you have the right to have fun, be happy, keep yourself healthy and fit, and harvest satisfaction and love as much as possible. In turn, you are a source of satisfaction, love and affirmation to everyone around you. This is very hard to do, especially when challenged by lots of negatives. Oddly enough, a position of strength is attained through delay and apology. Taking responsibility through apology ends the discussion of blame, and leads directly to analyzing the problems and trying a proactive solution or two. Great books and methods exist to aid communication and problem-solving solutions. The habit of communication to seek solutions has to be learned, and is needed at all ages. When this habit becomes established in the mind of a child, a “family meeting” could be requested by a child or an adult to address a problem instead of feeling angry, hurt, hopeless or dejected. The adult might seek reactions to what is helpful, if anything can be, rather than punishment, anger and retaliation. It is minute-to-minute decisions that create your own positive reality. As years go by, your world collects more and more of those proactive decisions. As you look around, you see more and more positive pathways you have created.
You have free articles remaining.
“If a child could, a child would.”
Being understanding and compassionate requires analysis. If a child is unable to comply, the question is: why? The answers to that question are found in the genes and physical well-being, the environment, the family and the diet. Each aspect deserves analysis to uncover causes. Montessori says 10 years are needed to become a trained scientific observer. A scientist, Isaac Newton, saw an apple fall from a tree, as all of humanity had for centuries, but Newton, a scientist, asked: why? Montessori asks us all to become scientific observers, see common behaviors and ask: why? She also asks us to embark upon a lifelong study of every method of communication, and keep abreast of the latest brain development research, socialization trends and nutritional research to bring more and more depth to our analysis.
It is futile to expect “conclusive evidence.” Each and every one of us has different genes, environments, diets. Each one of us needs to experiment individually to find our tolerance levels. Sugar causes cancer, diabetes and depression, but the amount of sugar needed to do damage varies dramatically from person to person. “Cutting down” on sugar until the attitude is lifted, blood sugar is normalized, and cancer ceases to be a threat is a different amount for every person. (Please note: White sugar is not a food. It is a drug, and is as addictive as cocaine and heroin, and is very damaging to the whole person, mind and body). A child who says “nobody likes me” may be sharing with you the sadness of a brain overwhelmed by sugar. The depression it causes comes in infinite varieties. Life is full of stress. The last thing the brain needs is a daily dose of a damaging drug. The resilience needed to handle normal stress is enhanced by good diet, and benign amounts of sugar. Each one of us, in creating our own reality, needs to decide for ourselves where our tolerance for sugar lies. Giving each other the time to understand by observing causes and solutions is the holiday gift called compassion!