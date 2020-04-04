Auburn Unitarian Universalist Society: Making it personal

We here at Auburn Unitarian Universalist Society like to be a good neighbor. Having a blood drive is a great way. There is no more personal way to help our fellow human than donating blood. Blood components cannot be made; they have to be collected from humans. Our goal is to have two drives a year and let people know that we are here to support the community. I personally have been donating blood for a two decades, and would like to share some observations.
“Emergency: critical need; blood supplies are low!”
We have all heard that call from the Red Cross. And it is true these blood supplies have to be there when needed. It can be a matter of life or death; car crashes or accidents happen. There is little time to get them from storage to the location needed; no time to collect, test and separate the exact items needed, to say nothing about matching types A-B-AB-O, and the A with antigen is A+, an A without the antigen would be A-, and so on. Antigens are a specific protein that attaches to red blood cells and makes your blood type what it is. This is a simplification, of course.
The Red Cross is making it easier, especially if you like “technology.” For instance, there is an app on your phone to make an appointment. A tablet with the info you know before you donate can be updated quickly, and there's something called “rapid pass” where you answer all the questions (which make sure your blood is safe) in a private setting, then print it out, so it can be scanned to save time at the donation site. A calendar is kept to show when you can donate again. This is where it gets complicated for me, as I usually do apheresis. These machines are amazing. To over-simplify, we have all heard of dialysis that is used when the kidneys or liver are not working properly, and they can filter out bad things. Well, the apheresis machines filter out good, usable products such as platelets, plasma, red or white blood cells or any combination, then return your blood to you. I use the two-arm method, which takes blood from my right arm and returns my blood to my left. It takes them about 10 minutes to program it; then I spend 114 minutes hooked up to run the program. The cots are comfortable, my feet hang over but that’s OK; blankets are available, as the process can make you cold; with a small TV, one can watch a show or a movie, and they have DVDs there or you can bring your own. Or you could relax by listening to music on your phone, or reading.
A factor is that it takes different times for a body to recover from the procedures involved. The human body can replace plasma in 30 days, all your red blood cells in six weeks and platelets in seven days. I like to help out by giving whole blood to local blood drives, especially since I started a blood drive at our church.
Why are platelets important? I’m glad you asked. Platelets help the blood clot; most cancer patients have chemo or radiation, which kills cancer cells but interrupts the production of platelets, and platelets are needed to have more treatments or surgery of any kind. My blood type is B+; it can only be used with other B+ (about 15% of population). One platelet donation can produce two to three times that, which can be taken out of one whole blood donation. Also, I can donate sooner by just giving platelets. In 2019, I donated platelets 15 times and whole blood once. The question is, should I just donate platelets, or continue to help out with local drives? Platelets need to be collected at Red Cross donation sites.
The American Red Cross now faces a severe blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of b…
During a casual conversation with a member of a group I belong to, I found out an elderly friend had survived a very serious accident by receiving emergency blood transfusions provided by the Red Cross. She earnestly said, “That’s why I’m here today.” This brought home to me the fact that making these donations is personal.
Now, perhaps I should not go there, but sometimes things can get complicated. Their computer system is not the best, or you go there and it will not let you donate, your records are not there yet, or you wait. Lots of walk-ins and you wait. But it can be fun also; the staff gets to know you. Once, as I put my arm on the arm rest, it went down with big noise. A nurse said, “Do,n you causing trouble over there?” I replied “I read the materials; I know I can leave any time I wish!” We had a nice laugh! (And occasionally they give you a candy bar!)
Despite glitches, which can occur in any complex process, I am an ardent supporter of donating blood. Not everyone can donate, many cannot. However, the statistics show only 5% of those who can donate do so on a regular basis. For me to help someone I don’t even know, to make them a little stronger, so they can enjoy the next holiday, birthday or anniversary, to be able to take the next treatment, to heal a little faster — that makes it all worthwhile. And it is quite possible I may be helping someone I do know. So, please, if you are able and feel healthy, find a blood drive and make your donation of blood personal.
Don Ives is a member of the board of the Auburn Unitarian Universalist Society, which was founded in 1833 and is located at 607 N. Seward Ave., Auburn.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!