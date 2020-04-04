Auburn Unitarian Universalist Society: Making it personal

We here at Auburn Unitarian Universalist Society like to be a good neighbor. Having a blood drive is a great way. There is no more personal way to help our fellow human than donating blood. Blood components cannot be made; they have to be collected from humans. Our goal is to have two drives a year and let people know that we are here to support the community. I personally have been donating blood for a two decades, and would like to share some observations.

We have all heard that call from the Red Cross. And it is true these blood supplies have to be there when needed. It can be a matter of life or death; car crashes or accidents happen. There is little time to get them from storage to the location needed; no time to collect, test and separate the exact items needed, to say nothing about matching types A-B-AB-O, and the A with antigen is A+, an A without the antigen would be A-, and so on. Antigens are a specific protein that attaches to red blood cells and makes your blood type what it is. This is a simplification, of course.

The Red Cross is making it easier, especially if you like “technology.” For instance, there is an app on your phone to make an appointment. A tablet with the info you know before you donate can be updated quickly, and there's something called “rapid pass” where you answer all the questions (which make sure your blood is safe) in a private setting, then print it out, so it can be scanned to save time at the donation site. A calendar is kept to show when you can donate again. This is where it gets complicated for me, as I usually do apheresis. These machines are amazing. To over-simplify, we have all heard of dialysis that is used when the kidneys or liver are not working properly, and they can filter out bad things. Well, the apheresis machines filter out good, usable products such as platelets, plasma, red or white blood cells or any combination, then return your blood to you. I use the two-arm method, which takes blood from my right arm and returns my blood to my left. It takes them about 10 minutes to program it; then I spend 114 minutes hooked up to run the program. The cots are comfortable, my feet hang over but that’s OK; blankets are available, as the process can make you cold; with a small TV, one can watch a show or a movie, and they have DVDs there or you can bring your own. Or you could relax by listening to music on your phone, or reading.