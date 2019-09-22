* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Peter Haendle is a member of the board of the Auburn Unitarian Universalist Society, which was founded in 1833 and is located at 607 N. Seward Ave., Auburn. Services are held at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. All men, women and children of every race, religious creed, political conviction and sexual orientation are welcome.