As a Unitarian Universalist, we “affirm and promote a free and responsible search for truth and meaning.” This is our fourth principle. To me, this means we, as individuals, can develop our own sets of beliefs. We have different beliefs derived from our own life experiences. These experiences include our interactions with the people we’ve met, the music we listen to, our family relations, our conversations with friends and the books we read. This is an ever-changing and evolving process. Our beliefs continue to change over time as our life experiences redefine them. It is a journey, a path we all take through time. It is an evolutionary process that may not have an end.
As Unitarian Universalists, we do not give anyone answers, but we do encourage each other to develop our own beliefs, to travel on our own spiritual journey. Sometimes the questions we have are more important than the answers. That is to say, when we think we have an answer, we may find it does not work for us later on. Thinking about the questions of life keeps us searching for our own truth and meaning.
I am a member of the Auburn Unitarian Universalist Society located on North Seward Avenue. Like most Unitarian Universalists, I did not grow up in the faith. I would like to share my own personal spiritual journey. Your story is different, as everyone’s story is unique to them. I would never ask anyone to believe as I do, because we have followed our own personal paths.
My mother was the daughter of a Baptist minister, so not surprisingly I was brought up attending a Baptist church. I learned Bible stories, went to Sunday school and went to Sunday services. It was part of the weekly routine and I enjoyed it. Looking back, I am not sure if I believed what I was being taught, but I did listen. When I was in the sixth grade, I started classes to decide if I wanted to be baptized or not.
As I remember, we visited places like hospitals and adult homes. As young students, all of us chose baptism. I continued in the Baptist church through high school and enjoyed the Baptist youth fellowship, where the focus was on our lives and not exclusively on Bible stories. When I went to college, I left the Baptist church and started a long period when I was not affiliated with any church. I left all of that behind.
From a family member, I heard about the Unitarian Universalists. I went to a church and began a new chapter in my journey. I learned that Unitarian Universalists encourage personal spiritual discovery. Through the next several years, I read a great deal, especially books on science, nature, near-death experiences and meditation. Reading, listening to music, watching television and listening to other people’s ideas are all part of how I developed and created what I believe today. This is an evolutionary process; I did not start believing what I believe today. It has changed over the years, and will continue to change. That is why I call it a journey. All of us are on a life journey. All of us have life experiences that can change our thinking, and all of us have different beliefs. My journey has not ended and my beliefs will continue to develop; this is my journey.
I continue as a Unitarian Universalist today. Our churches encourage personal spiritual growth. We are free to develop our own theology. This is why I feel that Unitarian Universalism works for me. I will continue my journey, accepting that my life experiences will continue to inform me. I still have questions about life, as I think we all do. The questions are what keep the journey going.
I would like to invite you to come to a service at the Auburn Unitarian Universalist Society at 607 N. Seward Ave. in Auburn. Our services begin at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday. We are a welcoming congregation. Our statement of intent is: “We are an intentionally diverse congregation that welcomes all men, women and children of every race, religious creed, political conviction and sexual orientation.” Perhaps you would like to continue your personal journey with us.