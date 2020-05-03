Auburn Unitarian Universalist Society: Remote services and spring cleaning

The coronavirus pandemic has made transition from in-person services to online services quite challenging at the Auburn Unitarian Universalist Society. As the Sunday services coordinator, it is my responsibility to ensure that someone is presenting a message to our congregation every Sunday, since we are currently without a minister.
We are a small congregation and continued to meet in person until the lockdown was declared and in-person meetings were prohibited. Since one of our congregants already had a teleconferencing account, we used his account for our first online service. Unfortunately, that weekend many other congregations were also holding services, and the technology was new to us, so our conference call was not as successful as we had hoped it would be. After that, I purchased a personal Zoom account.
The following Sunday, we held our first service via Zoom, with the Rev. Merlyn Fuller leading the service. The Unitarian Universalist Association, our national parent organization, has since made an agreement with Zoom for every UU congregation in the country to purchase its own account at a discounted rate. Our congregation now has its own Zoom account.
Over the past few Sundays, we have had several successful online services. Joe Sarnicola, one of our congregants, presented a message titled “Meditations and Affirmations”; Members of the Baha’i community told us about their beliefs; and the Rev. Jo Von Rue, the minister at May Memorial Unitarian Universalist Society in Syracuse, gave an inspiring talk titled “What if God Was One of Us?”
As I write this in April, I can share some upcoming services in May, include Sky Williams-Tao talking about “Anchors for Times of Change.” I will be giving a Mother’s Day reflection, the Rev. Andrea Abbott from the Central Square UU congregation will be discussing “The Distance Between Us,” Joe Sarnicola will tell us about “Earth’s Healing Energy” and, finally, the Music Ministry Team will give us some “Pandemic Parodies.”
Interestingly, we have had higher average attendance at our online services than when we were meeting in person. We have also had out-of-state guests grace us with their presence, which they would not have been able to do previously. I am not in any way trying to imply that this is a better system, but it is a nice alternative in these unsettling times!
One of our congregants has been taking advantage of this time with no one in the building to do some cleanup, particularly to our “history closet.” Everything in the closet was crowded in there, in disarray. He removed everything, gave it a fresh coat of paint, built some shelves, bought some storage containers and organized all the paperwork. The closet now is arranged in an orderly fashion, with easy accessibility. Another of our congregants has been working on the outside. We have an area behind the building we affectionately refer to as the “back 40.” It is in need of a great deal of tender loving care in the way of mowing, planting and mulching, which this congregation member has provided. While we certainly look forward to meeting together again in person, it is good to know the building and grounds are being cared for in our absence.
My job as Sunday services coordinator has had an increase in responsibilities since moving to online services, but the response has been worth the extra effort. There is much more coordinating to do than in-person services, including setting up the Zoom link and emailing it out to the congregation. We would be pleased to have others join our Sunday Zoom services. The link can be found on our Facebook page, by searching for "Auburn Unitarian Universalist Society," or you can email me at jfb523@gmail.com to be added to our email list.
Jody Brown is the Sunday services coordinator for the Auburn Unitarian Universalist Society, which was founded in 1833 and is located at 607 N. Seward Ave., Auburn.
