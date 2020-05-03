Auburn Unitarian Universalist Society: Remote services and spring cleaning

Interestingly, we have had higher average attendance at our online services than when we were meeting in person. We have also had out-of-state guests grace us with their presence, which they would not have been able to do previously. I am not in any way trying to imply that this is a better system, but it is a nice alternative in these unsettling times!

One of our congregants has been taking advantage of this time with no one in the building to do some cleanup, particularly to our “history closet.” Everything in the closet was crowded in there, in disarray. He removed everything, gave it a fresh coat of paint, built some shelves, bought some storage containers and organized all the paperwork. The closet now is arranged in an orderly fashion, with easy accessibility. Another of our congregants has been working on the outside. We have an area behind the building we affectionately refer to as the “back 40.” It is in need of a great deal of tender loving care in the way of mowing, planting and mulching, which this congregation member has provided. While we certainly look forward to meeting together again in person, it is good to know the building and grounds are being cared for in our absence.