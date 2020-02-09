Auburn Unitarian Universalist Society: Standing with love

Most Unitarian Universalist societies recognize and promote in some way “Side With Love” during the month of February.
"Side With Love" is an interfaith advocacy campaign that seeks to harness love’s power to stop oppression, sponsored by the Unitarian Universalist Association but open to all faiths and people.
This campaign was started in response to the shooting on July 27, 2008, at Tennessee Valley Unitarian Universalist Church in Knoxville, when Jim Adkisson walked into the church’s sanctuary during the performance of a children’s musical and began shooting. He killed two and injured six. Among the fatalities and injured were members of the churhc and the Westside Unitarian Universalist Church, also of Knoxville.
In a letter found by the police, the shooter said that he targeted the church because of its liberal values, including its openness to gays and lesbians. “The Unitarian Universalist church is the Fountainhead, the veritable wellspring of anti-American groups,” he wrote. After the shooting, both Knoxville congregations pledged to remain open and welcoming, and many religious communities from across the theological and political spectrum rushed to provide food, comfort and assistance. The extensive media coverage of this event led to an influx of church visitors as people heard about Unitarianism and Universalism, some for the first time and came to check it out.
The courageous responses of both congregations, as well as the broad-based Knoxville community support, inspired the "Side With Love" organizers.
This campaign is based on the first of the seven principles that are the basis of our faith. The first principle reads, “We affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person.”
We believe that no one should be dehumanized through acts of exclusion, oppression or violence because of their beliefs or identities. In public debates on immigration justice, LGBTQ equality, Black Lives Matter, standing up against acts of fear and hate and more, we "Side With Love," calling for respect for all, inclusion for all and compassion for all.
If standing with love resonates with you, please come and visit with us at Auburn Unitarian Universalist Society at 607 N. Seward Ave. at 10:30 Sunday mornings. We look forward to meeting you.
Opening No. 431
O Spinner, Weaver, of our lives,
Your loom is love.
May we who are gathered here
be empowered by that love
to weave now patterns of Truth
and Justice into a web of life that
is strong, beautiful, and everlasting.
— Barbara Wells
Chalice Lighting No. 447
At times our own light goes out and
Is rekindled by a spark from another
person. Each of us has cause to
think with deep gratitude of those
who have lighted the flame within us.
— Albert Schweitzer
Peace Candle No. 602
If There is to be Peace
If there is to be peace in the world,
There must be peace in the nations.
If there is to be peace in the nations,
There must be peace in the cities.
If there is to be peace in the cities,
There must be peace between neighbors.
If there is to be peace between neighbors,
There must be peace in the home.
If there is to be peace in the home,
There must be peace in the heart.
— Lao-Tze
Offertory No. 674
Let there be an offering to sustain
and strengthen this place which is
sacred to so many of us, a community
of memory and of hope, for we are
now the keepers of the dream.
— Brandoch L. Lovely
Closing No. 456: Extinguishing the Chalice
We extinguish this flame but not the light of truth,
the warmth of community, or the fire of community,
or the fire of commitment.
These we carry in our hearts until we are together again.
— Elizabeth Selle Jones
Kathy Haendle is the current congregation president of the Auburn Unitarian Universalist Society, which was founded in 1833 and is located at 607 N. Seward Ave., Auburn. Services are held at 10:30 a.m. Sundays.