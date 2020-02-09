Auburn Unitarian Universalist Society: Standing with love

Most Unitarian Universalist societies recognize and promote in some way “Side With Love” during the month of February.

"Side With Love" is an interfaith advocacy campaign that seeks to harness love’s power to stop oppression, sponsored by the Unitarian Universalist Association but open to all faiths and people.

This campaign was started in response to the shooting on July 27, 2008, at Tennessee Valley Unitarian Universalist Church in Knoxville, when Jim Adkisson walked into the church’s sanctuary during the performance of a children’s musical and began shooting. He killed two and injured six. Among the fatalities and injured were members of the churhc and the Westside Unitarian Universalist Church, also of Knoxville.