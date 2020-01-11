Inspiration reminds us of what matters most in life, and it is central to Unitarian Universalist faith and practice. Both as individuals and as communities, it gives us an opportunity to go deeper with the higher questions of meaning, purpose and possibility. Worship can lead us to that inspiration, but it is a word I struggle with personally. When it means love and adoration and devotion I am perfectly comfortable with that, but when it means reverence for god, that’s when I personally am uncomfortable.
Worshiping god denotes looking for something outside ourselves. It’s not that I don’t believe in god — I don’t believe in the manufactured god of religion, but I certainly believe in the god/collectiveness/holiness of all. I believe that god is in all of us, and not something to be seen as being separated from.
That is my personal belief, and I am supported within the Unitarian Universalist Society of Auburn and the larger community of the Unitarian Universalist Association in that belief. These organizations are supportive of those beliefs, as well as many others, including your beliefs as well.
Our faith tradition is diverse and inclusive. We grew from the union of two radical Christian groups: the Universalists, who organized in 1793, and the Unitarians, who organized in 1825. They met at a convention in Syracuse in 1961 and together became the Unitarian Universalist Association. Across the globe, our legacy reaches back centuries to liberal pioneers in England, Poland and Transylvania.
The Auburn Unitarian Universalist Society at 607 N. Seward Ave. is a safe haven for those in our society who want to express themselves without being categorized or labeled in any particular way. We acknowledge the beliefs of the individual while maintaining a respect for each other and the strength of our community.
You have free articles remaining.
It is easy to say these things, and maybe even easy to believe them, but to practice and embody these beliefs is something that requires work. It can be an intellectual exercise, but in the end, it is about the heart. We can believe things and yet be very separated if we don’t believe in the heart of our community. We have those in our congregation who are there for intellectual stimulation, and there are those who come for spiritual renewal and support. But from my perspective, if you are not there to support the community, you came to the wrong place.
We come to be inspired by others, to learn from them, and yes, to worship their pathways. This is not always easy, but if you sit and truly listen to something from the heart of someone else, we can feel inspired. We don’t always agree, but we do always try to allow people to speak their truth, and try to gain something from the exchange. Unitarian Universalists don’t have a stock of answers; more likely, we have a stock of questions that we can explore together to seek inspiration.
What we really have is community. A small but nourishing group of people who are open to new and different ideas, different paths and different perspectives. Our motto is, “We have room for everyone’s beliefs, including yours.” It’s an unconditional and supportive environment with only one exception: You have to bring your own ideas and beliefs.
So, what does this mean to you? It means that you can come with your own beliefs and sit with a UU Christian to discuss spirituality. It means you can share a meal with a UU pagan and enjoy the benefits of vegan food, and it means that you can join a social justice committee or event with a UU atheist or a UU Hindu. In all cases, you can be part of a group of caring individuals who are engaged in a community that strives to be a model for how we wish our greater society would work and function. If we start here, perhaps we can inspire an effect on the whole of our society.