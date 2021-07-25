 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Auburn United Methodist Church welcomes new pastor
RELIGION

Auburn United Methodist Church welcomes new pastor

{{featured_button_text}}

Auburn United Methodist Church has welcomed a new pastor, Donna Taylor Martin, as of July 1.

Martin has been in ministry since Aug. 1, 2004. Prior to becoming a pastor she was a secretary and corporate trainer, with associate degrees in business, marketing and management, and a bachelor's degree in human development. Her ministry education includes the United Methodist Course of Study.

Martin has previously served five United Methodist Churches in central New York: Flemingville, Fairfield, Tioga Center, Smithboro and Elm Park in Oneonta.

Donna Taylor Martin

Donna Taylor Martin

Her interest include scrapbooking, knitting, crocheting and counted cross stitch, and Christmas is her favorite holiday. Her husband, Dan, is pastor of Christ United Methodist Church in Moravia.

Summer garden services are held at the church at 9 a.m. Sundays through September.

For more information, call the church at (315) 253-6295 or visit auburnunitedmethodist.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

London bar serves up 'puptails' for dogs

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lifestyles

Richard A. Giannone

GIANNONE, Richard A., 66, of Auburn, passed away July 20, 2021. A memorial service will be held Monday, July 26, 2021 at noon in White Chapel …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News