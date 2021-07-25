Auburn United Methodist Church welcomes new pastor

Auburn United Methodist Church has welcomed a new pastor, Donna Taylor Martin, as of July 1.

Martin has been in ministry since Aug. 1, 2004. Prior to becoming a pastor she was a secretary and corporate trainer, with associate degrees in business, marketing and management, and a bachelor's degree in human development. Her ministry education includes the United Methodist Course of Study.

Martin has previously served five United Methodist Churches in central New York: Flemingville, Fairfield, Tioga Center, Smithboro and Elm Park in Oneonta.

Her interest include scrapbooking, knitting, crocheting and counted cross stitch, and Christmas is her favorite holiday. Her husband, Dan, is pastor of Christ United Methodist Church in Moravia.

Summer garden services are held at the church at 9 a.m. Sundays through September.

For more information, call the church at (315) 253-6295 or visit auburnunitedmethodist.org.

