Auburn Wegmans turns 50: Supermarket has become community hub

Fifty years ago Feb. 17, the Auburn Wegmans opened its automatic doors.
Back then, the 25th store in the Rochester-based supermarket chain wasn't the community hub many now consider it. It wasn't even technically in Auburn. The store was located in Grant Avenue Plaza in Sennett, where Vineyard Church now stands, until spring 1978. About six months and $3.5 million later, Wegmans reopened at its current location of 1 Loop Road in the heart of downtown.
To Tim Lattimore, the store isn't just the heart of the city literally, but also figuratively.
"Without Wegmans there, it hurts. You don't get that heartbeat," he said. "It's just one of the anchors of downtown."
A former mayor of Auburn who now represents part of downtown as a Cayuga County legislator, Lattimore was on the city's planning board in 1977. That's when Wegmans, along with two others, submitted proposals to build on the area at the corner of Genesee and Osborne streets. It was known as Parcel 21, one of several blank slates of ground cleared by the city's urban renewal efforts. Previously, that ground was occupied by D.M. Osborne & Co., the nation's third leading agricultural implement manufacturer when it was sold to International Harvester in 1903.
Lattimore recalled a trip to Rochester with other board members, and being snowed in there with Wegmans Chair Robert Wegman. To this day, the legislator said, his only regret about bringing Wegmans downtown is not asking the company to install windows in the monolithic wall facing Genesee Street. Otherwise, he believes the store's arrival couldn't have been more fortunate for Auburn.
Eight years before the downtown store opened on Nov. 5, 1978, Auburn High School opened on Lake Avenue. And by taking the teenage students of West, Central and East High out of the area, Lattimore said, the new school took the heart out of the city. But when Wegmans opened, those teenagers had a reason to return. And so the city's heartbeat returned, too.
Today, that heartbeat is strong as ever. Wegmans Consumer Affairs Manager Evelyn Ingram said the Auburn store records approximately 30,000 customer transactions a week.
"We are proud of the performance of our Auburn store," Ingram said in an email. "The number of customer transactions weekly indicates our customers like shopping with us."
For customers like Lattimore, though, going to Wegmans is as much of a social call as it is a shopping trip. When he goes, which is every night after work, he almost always sees someone he knows.
That's also how it is for Joanne Rhodes. She started working at the downtown store shortly after it opened, making her the longest tenured of its nearly 400 current employees.
"It's like a big meeting place for people, like everyone knows everyone. I can never just come in, grab something and leave," Rhodes said. "I run into so many old classmates here."
Rhodes got a part-time job at Wegmans because she wanted to get out of the house a few nights a week. She started in the bakery, switched to the deli, and now works full-time in the accounting office.
She's seen the 53,000-square-foot store transform significantly. When Rhodes started, there was a fabric department that sold yarn and sewing needles. She also recalled having to hand-wrap every pack of doughnuts in the bakery, which was located in the back of the store. In the front, cashiers used a system of tickets and plastic tubs to deliver customers their groceries curbside. Since then, video rental has gone from a kiosk to department and back to a kiosk. And before the accounting office got money counters, Rhodes said, "If you were off a penny, you had to find your penny."
Rhodes has been loyal to the company for more than 40 years because it's been loyal to her, she said. When her children were sick, the store found someone to cover her shift. When she didn't know how to do something in the accounting office, she was taught. And when her children had a basketball or baseball game she wanted to watch, she could come into work later or take a long lunch.
"It's just a great company. It's like a great big family," Rhodes said of Wegmans, which has consistently shown up at or near the top of Fortune's annual list of the 100 Best Companies to Work For.
Kaitlyn Diego, 19, said Wegmans has been just as flexible about scheduling around her studies at Le Moyne. She started as a cashier four years ago, and returned to that after some time stocking items.
The company also supports those studies with a scholarship of $750 a semester, Diego said. She's one of 375 local employees who have received a total of $1,039,000 in scholarships over the past 25 years. But the store didn't just dole out the money, Diego said. It held a ceremony for her and the other student employees Wegmans was helping to send from Auburn out into the world.
"I think it's a really good environment. I've made a lot of my closest friends there," Diego said. "I see a lot of people I know, and I get to know a lot of people."
