Auburn Wegmans turns 50: Supermarket has become community hub

For customers like Lattimore, though, going to Wegmans is as much of a social call as it is a shopping trip. When he goes, which is every night after work, he almost always sees someone he knows.

That's also how it is for Joanne Rhodes. She started working at the downtown store shortly after it opened, making her the longest tenured of its nearly 400 current employees.

"It's like a big meeting place for people, like everyone knows everyone. I can never just come in, grab something and leave," Rhodes said. "I run into so many old classmates here."

Rhodes got a part-time job at Wegmans because she wanted to get out of the house a few nights a week. She started in the bakery, switched to the deli, and now works full-time in the accounting office.