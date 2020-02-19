Auburn woman starts postcard project to support education foundation

A new project celebrates Auburn's past while lending a hand to its future.

Teresa Ringwood Hoercher has created a series of postcards, titled "You Know You Are From Auburn If ..." and selling them at area businesses. Ten percent of sales support the Auburn Education Foundation, which helps district educators realize creative ideas for teaching students through grant funding.

In an email, Hoercher said the project came together last fall. After a family golf tournament, she said, she sent postcards with images of historic Auburn to her nine siblings.

"My love for Auburn and people has often been expressed in words and photos. I adore a good story and storyteller and sometimes, something as simple and special as a postcard can have a powerful effect," she said. "Not to be overlooked is the fun of receiving something personal and handwritten in the mail nowadays!"

Images featured on the postcards include Hoopes Park, Angelo's, Eddie's Fish Fry, Carrols, the Auburn Schine Theater and more.