“May I help you?”
I am not going to tell anyone it’s pleasant getting around after a knee replacement surgery. But I must say how many Auburn people- whom I never met b4– have said the above words to me at Wegmans, the YMCA, or wherever when they spot me gimping with my walker or crawling along with my cane.
This makes the struggle to get around as my knee ( s-l-o-w-l-y) heals. Auburnians take care of their neighbors— much appreciated.
Soon I hope to God I’m able to get back on the Y’s racquetball court.
Oops... I have to get back my coordination to climb the two flights of stairs up to the courts first.
Godwilling?
Sue Hemingway