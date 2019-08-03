{{featured_button_text}}
Thank you letter
To the lady who found my wallet in BJ's parking lot on Sat.: My thankfulness to you is beyond words. I'm grateful for your honesty in turning it in to the proper personnel. And to BJ's: Thank you for your promptness in trying to contact me, and when that failed, for reaching out to a contact person listed. What could have been a total disaster for me turned out to be the happiest ending I could have imagined. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

Janet C. Goodrich lives in Auburn. All thank you letters are reprinted as submitted.

