To the lady who found my wallet in BJ's parking lot on Sat.: My thankfulness to you is beyond words. I'm grateful for your honesty in turning it in to the proper personnel. And to BJ's: Thank you for your promptness in trying to contact me, and when that failed, for reaching out to a contact person listed. What could have been a total disaster for me turned out to be the happiest ending I could have imagined. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.
THANK YOU
Auburn woman thanks returner of lost wallet
- Janet C. Goodrich Special to The Citizen
