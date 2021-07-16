Auburn writer releases third book in series

Auburn novelist Jeffrey Delbel has released "Kate's Gift," the third book in his series of Jimmy Eagleson stories.

Taking place in the Lake Champlain area, the book is centered around psychologist Kate O'Connell. She is dying, but she wants to help her closest friends find peace of mind — until a figure from the past shows up with a surprise.

The book follows 2016's "The Flight of Jimmy Eagleson" and 2017's "Salvatore" in the series. Both previous books received the People's Choice Award at the CNY Book Awards in Syracuse.

Delbel worked at Cayuga Community College for about 40 years, including time as a professor and dean in its telecommunications program. He came up for the idea for the books in the '90s, he told The Citizen in 2018.

"If I hadn't written these books, it would have been a nagging thing to me because it would have been something that I felt I needed to do, so I feel the satisfaction of having done what I felt I needed to do," he said.

For more information on "Kate's Gift," including availability, visit jeffdelbel.com.

+2 Reader's choice: Auburn novelist wins book award two years in a row AUBURN — Jeff Delbel evaluated the work of others for decades as a full-time Cayuga Community College professor, but he received some praise h…

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0