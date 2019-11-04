The "word, revisited" writers series will conclude its fall 2019 season Thursday, Nov. 14, with Bill Berry Jr., leader of online journal aaduna, a partner in the series.
Berry, of Auburn, will present "Beneath the Surface: mysteries of peeping, listening, disappearing….an interactive 'something?' for myself." Aaduna, a nonprofit, publishes the journal of the same name three times a year, featuring global, diverse and multicultural literary and visual arts. Committed to progressive social justice platforms, Berry also chairs the board of the Harriet Tubman Center for Justice and Peace and manages, cooks for and coordinates the Monday-Friday lunch service at the First Love Ministries soup kitchen.
The "word, revisited" program takes place at 6 p.m. at the Cayuga Museum Carriage House Theater, 203 Genesee St., Auburn. Doors open and open mic sign-up begins at 5:30 p.m. The open mic session follows the featured writer and a Q&A session with them.
The program is a partnership between the museum, aaduna, and locally based literary zine Olive Trees.
Admission to the event is $3 per person, and a cash bar with alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages is available. Proceeds support the museum.
For more information, visit cayugamuseum.org or call (315) 253-8051.