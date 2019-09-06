The "word, revisited" writers program will begin its fall 2019 season Thursday, Sept. 12, with novelist Jeff Delbel.
Delbel is professor emeritus of communications and philosophy at Cayuga Community College, and also the author of the Jimmy Eagleson series, including "The Flight of Jimmy Eagleson" and "Salvatore." Both novels earned the CNY People's Choice Award from the Greater Syracuse Area YMCA's Downtown Writers Center and Syracuse University NPR affiliate WEAR. The third book in the series, "Kate's Gift," is scheduled for publication next year.
The "word, revisited" program takes place at 6 p.m. the second and fourth Thursday of the month at the Cayuga Museum Carriage House Theater, 203 Genesee St., Auburn. Doors open and open mic sign-up begins at 5:30 p.m. The open mic session follows the featured writer and a Q&A session with them.
The program is a partnership between the museum, Auburn-based online literary and arts journal aaduna, and locally based literary zine Olive Trees.
Admission to the event is $3 per person, and a cash bar with alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages is available. Proceeds support the museum.
For more information, visit cayugamuseum.org or call (315) 253-8051.