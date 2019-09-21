The "word, revisited" writers program will continue its fall 2019 season Thursday, Sept. 26, with slam poet Dionna Vereen.
Vereen explores the intrinsic sensuality, physicality and musicality of language in her work. A Bachelor of Fine Arts graduate from Syracuse University, she was the first vice president and one of the founders of the university's Linguistics Club, and was awarded the title of Slam Champion at the university's ninth annual Take the Mic Slam. Vereen also released a poetry album in October, "Curiously Sensual: Words for the Physical & Mental Body."
The "word, revisited" program takes place at 6 p.m. the second and fourth Thursday of the month at the Cayuga Museum Carriage House Theater, 203 Genesee St., Auburn. Doors open and open mic sign-up begins at 5:30 p.m. The open mic session follows the featured writer and a Q&A session with them.
The program is a partnership between the museum, Auburn-based online literary and arts journal aaduna, and locally based literary zine Olive Trees.
Admission to the event is $3 per person, and a cash bar with alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages is available. Proceeds support the museum.
For more information, visit cayugamuseum.org or call (315) 253-8051.