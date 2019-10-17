The "word, revisited" writers program will continue its fall 2019 season Thursday, Oct. 24, with poet and literary activist Melissa Tuckey.
Tuckey, of Ithaca, is co-founder of Split This Rock, a national literary organization dedicated to "calling poets to the center of public life." She is the author of "Tenuous Chapel," a book of poems awarded the ABZ Press First Book Prize by Charles Simic in 2013. She also has a background in environmental work, and serves as poet laureate of Tompkins County.
The "word, revisited" program takes place at 6 p.m. the second and fourth Thursday of the month at the Cayuga Museum Carriage House Theater, 203 Genesee St., Auburn. Doors open and open mic sign-up begins at 5:30 p.m. The open mic session follows the featured writer and a Q&A session with them.
The program is a partnership between the museum, Auburn-based online literary and arts journal aaduna, and locally based literary zine Olive Trees.
Admission to the event is $3 per person, and a cash bar with alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages is available. Proceeds support the museum.
For more information, visit cayugamuseum.org or call (315) 253-8051.