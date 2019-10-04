The "word, revisited" writers program will continue its fall 2019 season Thursday, Oct. 10, with poet and playwright Jennifer Maloney.
A member of Just Poets in Rochester, Maloney was also part of the editing team for the 2018 edition of the organization's annual anthology, "Le Mot Juste." Her poems have appeared in two volumes of the "Poets Speak ... While We Still Can" series, and two of her short plays have been given dramatic readings at the Wayne Public Library.
The "word, revisited" program takes place at 6 p.m. the second and fourth Thursday of the month at the Cayuga Museum Carriage House Theater, 203 Genesee St., Auburn. Doors open and open mic sign-up begins at 5:30 p.m. The open mic session follows the featured writer and a Q&A session with them.
You have free articles remaining.
The program is a partnership between the museum, Auburn-based online literary and arts journal aaduna, and locally based literary zine Olive Trees.
Admission to the event is $3 per person, and a cash bar with alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages is available. Proceeds support the museum.
For more information, visit cayugamuseum.org or call (315) 253-8051.