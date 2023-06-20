You may have heard the word by now: June is National Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness month. Every year, the number of individuals living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias rises, translating to more than 55 million people worldwide today. While there is no cure, there are brain-protecting steps we can take to reduce our risk and improve our brain power because no, Alzheimer’s and other dementias are not a normal part of aging.

We are frequently inundated with information pertaining to tips and tactics we can implement for the health of our heart — exercising at a moderate intensity for 30 minutes a day, five days a week is one common example. But did you know that what’s good for your heart is also good for your head? Yes, those same heart-boosting benefits of physical activity (aerobic exercise in particular) also provide brain-boosting, cognitive-protecting effects as well. Research has demonstrated that not only does exercise enhance your heart health, improve cardiovascular capacity, increase your bone density and strengthen your muscles (just to name a few), it also enhances blood flow and the delivery of vital nutrients to the brain .Your brain needs and uses calories and nutrients, too!

Just like your heart can grow and become stronger as a result of physical activity, so can your brain. In fact, this is especially important when it comes to memory: Researchers have found that one year of consistent aerobic activity provided sufficient stimulation to enhance the volume of the hippocampus, that critical center in the brain with major roles in learning and memory. Even those individuals with higher fitness levels later in life (who may not be exercising quite as much as they used to) demonstrate a protective effect against loss of hippocampal volume. These improvements can happen at any age, no matter your fitness level — so, as it’s always said, "It’s never too late to get started!"

Want to learn more? Please join us at our upcoming seminar, "What’s Good for Your Heart is Good for Your Head: Physical Activity and Brain Health" at noon Wednesday, June 28, in the Little House. This is the first in a series of monthly seminars we will be hosting; please refer to our website (auburnymca.org) for more information on these as well as other upcoming events. These seminars are free and open to the public; non-member attendees may be eligible to receive a one-week guest pass to try out the Y. Come on down, get a workout in and learn a little something — all in the name of your optimal overall health!