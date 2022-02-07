Auburn Y offering free fitness program to cancer survivors

The 12-week, small-group program is for any adult who has gone through cancer treatment and wants to regain their health and well-being. The program meets for 75 minutes twice a week and at no cost to participants, who work at their own level. Sessions include individual instruction and group activities with cardiovascular exercise, strength training, and stretching and balance work. Program goals include improving energy, self-esteem, strength, endurance, flexibility, balance, circulation and the functional ability for everyday tasks.