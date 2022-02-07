Auburn Y offering free fitness program to cancer survivors

The Auburn YMCA-WEIU will host its next session of Livestrong, a fitness program for cancer survivors, from March 21 through June 8.
The 12-week, small-group program is for any adult who has gone through cancer treatment and wants to regain their health and well-being. The program meets for 75 minutes twice a week and at no cost to participants, who work at their own level. Sessions include individual instruction and group activities with cardiovascular exercise, strength training, and stretching and balance work. Program goals include improving energy, self-esteem, strength, endurance, flexibility, balance, circulation and the functional ability for everyday tasks.
The program includes a subsidized 12-week family membership to the Auburn YMCA-WEIU. Participants also receive full access to the Skaneateles YMCA and Community Center. Medical clearance and a full health history review must be completed.
For more information, contact Health & Wellness Director Laura Clary at (315) 990-0696 or laura@auburnymca.net.