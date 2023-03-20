The Auburn YMCA-WEIU has announced a new Cardiac Care Program.

The 12-week program will help those who have completed cardiac rehabilitation to continue a structured fitness routine. The program is also for those at risk of a cardiac event who want to manage that risk and improve their health. A medical clearance and intake are required prior to registering for and participating in the program.

Along with fitness, the program offers behavior change education to help participants work toward achieving self-management, improving long-term outcomes, reducing health care costs and maintaining quality of life. The YMCA is working with Auburn Community Hospital to coordinate the program.

Registration is now open for the program, which begins Tuesday, April 4. New participants will be accepted through the duration of the program if space is available.

For more information, or to begin the registration process, contact Senior Program Director Tina Hunt at (315) 990-0799 or tinah@auburnymca.net.