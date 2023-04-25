What is the Y? Simply defined, it is a community organization dedicated to giving people of all ages, backgrounds and walks of life the opportunity to reach their full potential.

We're committed to nurturing the potential of children through youth development, improving the community’s health and well-being by promoting healthy living, and fostering a sense of social responsibility by providing opportunities to give back and support neighbors.

From Camp Y-Owasco to child care, from early learning programs to Learn 'n' Play sports or swim lessons, the Y's programming enhances, protects and nurtures the unique development journey of every child and teen.

It is so important for kids to stay active over the summer, both physically and mentally, and as we head toward summer break, we are once again hosting Healthy Kids Day. Healthy Kids Day is a fun, free community event that encourages and inspires healthy habits for kids and families.

Join us at the Auburn YMCA-WEIU at 27 William St. from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 29. No reservations are needed, and we are excited to offer fun activities. Our day's events will include "Kids on Wheels: Bike and Pedestrian Safety," fun activities provided by Sports 4 All, a family gardening activity, and family yoga. The Cayuga County Health Department will be on site with family information, and Sports 4 All will have a used sports equipment sale. We also will have information on all of our summer youth programs.

At the Y, child protection is our No. 1 priority year-round. During April — National Child Abuse Prevention Month — we participate in a week-long campaign, Five Days of Action, to increase awareness of child sexual abuse and empower and equip our community to prevent it. The "Know. See. Respond." campaign highlights ways we can help. During these Five Days of Action, we introduce the foundational habits of child sexual abuse prevention: Know. See. Respond. When put into practice, they help us create safer environments for children to grow and learn.

Knowing about child sexual abuse can help us better understand what to look for and how to keep it from happening in the first place. For example, did you know that one in 10 children in the U.S. will be sexually abused before their 18th birthday?

As parents, caregivers and trusted adults to the young people in our lives, we play an essential role in protecting them from abuse. This requires our commitment to continually learn and then ask questions about the safety of our loved ones.

When we see boundaries being crossed or suspect a child is being abused, we can and should act quickly. As a parent, caregiver, coach or volunteer, it is up to you to make sure any environment in which children in your care interact is free from abuse.

If you suspect abuse, are you ready to respond?

Did you know you don't need evidence to report abuse — only reasonable suspicion? But even for adults, reporting abuse is hard. We don't want to accuse someone or get someone in trouble falsely. On the other hand, reporting might be the one thing that saves a child — or children — from abuse. As adults and children alike have turned to digital tools for school, work and socialization, online safety matters now more than ever. Many online dangers put children at risk, such as cyberbullying, online enticement and more. As an adult, keeping an open line of communication with any children in your care who may access online content can be vital to helping prevent sexual abuse. We encourage everyone to visit our Five Days Of Action webpage at auburnymca.org/five-days-action for more helpful information.

Looking forward, May is National Water Safety Month. We know that 71% of the world is water, and children are 100% curious. We will be sharing ways to keep you and your family safe around the water.