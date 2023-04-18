The Auburn YMCA-WEIU will participate in Five Days of Action, a campaign to raise awareness and inspire adults to take action to protect children from sexual abuse.

The national campaign takes place Monday, April 24, through Friday, April 28. It includes the "Know. See. Respond" campaign, which includes preventing abuse at summer camps and youth sports, as well as internet safety.

“The children of Auburn have the right to a happy and safe childhood, and it's our responsibility as adults and organizations to stand up to protect that right,” said Bob Lomauro, interim CEO of the Auburn YMCA-WEIU, in a news release. “By joining in the Five Days of Action campaign, we hope to inspire other organizations and members of our community to create safe spaces that protect children from sexual abuse.”

The Y will also host Healthy Kids Day 2023 from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 29, at the 27 William St. facility. Another national initiative, the day will feature activities in bike and pedestrian safety, gardening and family yoga. Local nonprofit Sports 4 All will also host activities, and an equipment sale.

For more information, visit auburnymca.org.