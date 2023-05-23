Warm weather and summer are quickly approaching. With this season comes outdoor activities, particularly those around water.

The Finger Lakes is a wonderful region to live in, although all of this water deserves our respect and attention.

May is National Water Safety Month, and being safe is imperative.

Unfortunately, drowning remains one of the top four causes of death for those aged 54 and older, and is the leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 4 . Drowning happens quickly (within 20 to 60 seconds), is usually quiet, and often occurs with another adult/person present.

The Auburn YMCA-WEIU wants to help educate the community on ways to help everyone stay safe when it comes to bodies of water:

1. Make sure children know to always ask permission before going in or near the water. This is the first step in teaching your children to respect water and the importance of safety.

2. Never swim alone without a water watcher. All people should be actively supervised at all times, preferably by a lifeguard, although that is not always an option, even at public locations.

3. Don’t engage in breath-holding activities. This is a dangerous activity that can lead to loss of air for that person.

4. Wear a life jacket. Inexperienced or non-swimmers should always wear a Coast Guard-approved life jacket in and around the water. When on a boat, there needs to be a life jacket for each person on the boat, and those under a particular age need to have them on.

5. Don’t jump in the water to save a friend who is struggling in deep water. It is a natural reaction, although a panicked person could pull the rescuer underwater. The best tactic is to “Reach, throw, don’t go.”

Surprisingly, 70% of young children drownings happen during non-swim time, which indicates that there need to be safety practices in place. Following the five tips above will help, but it is also important to have barriers and/or alarms on your backyard pools. May is also National Check Your Pool Gate Month; having barriers and alarms is helpful, but they must be in proper working order, or it can be potentially devastating. According to the National Drowning Prevention Alliance, 30% of pool owners check the safety of their pool gate once per year. This is a practice that those with pools should be following routinely. It only takes a few minutes to ensure that fences and gates, including latches and hinges, are in good working order. You want to ensure that they are consistently self-closing and self-latching at all times. All gates should also open outward, away from the pool.

Fences should be checked regularly as well. One should never prop open the gate with objects or toys. Also, toys should be removed from the pool and pool deck so they are not tempting for a child to want to enter without permission. Check for missing, loose or rusted fence screws, and ensure no gaps or holes in the fence.

The last important piece of water safety is to have some level of water competency. Knowing the basics of swimming and safety water skills can reduce the risk of drowning and accidents. As a leader in swim lessons, the YMCA can help all ages learn basic swimming skills. We offer group and private swim lessons to people of all ages throughout the calendar year. The upcoming summer swim lesson session will start the week of July 10 and run through the week of Aug. 21. There will be weekday options as well as Saturday options. Registration is tiered based on YMCA membership status, and will start May 30.

If you know someone who would like to contribute to the overall water safety of our community and become a lifeguard, we are holding a lifeguard certification class that will run from June 26 to June 30. This is for those aged 16 and older and is a blended class, meaning that there is an online portion and in-person requirements the last week in June. For more information regarding the prerequisite swims, or any further questions, please contact me at (315) 253-5304 ext. 1012.