Auburn YMCA: 100 years of Camp Y-Owasco

Beautiful Camp Y-Owasco is located on the east side of Owasco Lake and has provided a summer camp experience for thousands of children and teens in our community.

This summer, camp will be celebrating its 100th year of camping in our community. Over the past 100 years, camp has gone through many changes, but the one thing that has stayed the same and has never changed over the years is the joy and happiness that camp brings to the campers and staff who have attended Camp Y-Owasco. For 100 years, Camp Y-Owasco has created friendships, taught different categories of skills, and has introduced all those who have visited to the beauty of Owasco Lake.

Friendships made at camp can happen in a blink of an eye, but can also last a lifetime. Camp is a special place that brings all different types of people together from all different walks of life. One of our mottos at camp is that you get to be who you want to be at camp, and not what society or anyone else tells you or wants you to be. At camp, we want everyone to be their authentic selves and we praise, celebrate and love everyone for who they are. Camp is a safe place where both campers and staff can figure out who they are or who they want to become without any judgement.

Learning how to row a boat, make a friendship bracelet or nock an arrow are some of the more obvious skills that are taught at camp. However, life skills such as communication, decision-making, problem-solving and teamwork are woven into every aspect of camp life. Camp life teaches the campers and staff how to live and work together with all different types of people and personalities. Many staff report back an easier transition when going away to college because of living and working at camp. Camp is a community, and everyone at camp has a responsibility to take care of our community and make it as harmonious as possible. Our camp community is built on the foundation of our four core values of caring, honesty, respect and responsibility. These four values are the key to success, and we hold everyone accountable to living with these values while at camp.

Over the past 100 years, Camp Y-Owasco has impacted the lives of so many in our community. It is hard to find someone who does not have a connection or tie to Camp Y-Owasco in some way, shape or form. Through the years, camp has inspired many campers to keep returning year after year and eventually become staff members so that they can give back to the youth the way their counselors did for them. Camp has inspired many to push their comfort zones and try things they never thought they could do. Camp has inspired many to be better environmental stewards and to love and protect our natural surroundings. Camp Y-Owasco has been teaching and inspiring our community for 100 years, and through traditions, dedication and the love of camp, we look forward to what Camp Y-Owasco can do for our community in the next 100 years.