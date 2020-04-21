Auburn YMCA accepting summer programming applications
YOUTH

Auburn YMCA accepting summer programming applications

{{featured_button_text}}
Summer camp
Deposit Photos

The Auburn YMCA-WEIU is accepting registrations for summer programming.

Programs include day or resident camp at Y-Owasco (early bird pricing extended until end of April), Little League baseball, KinderKamp for ages 3 to 5, and summer school-age child care.

For more information, visit auburnymca.org or call (315) 253-5304 ext. 1017. Forms are available online, and can be mailed to the YMCA at 27 William St., Auburn, NY 13021.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How long does the coronavirus live on surfaces?
Health

How long does the coronavirus live on surfaces?

  • Updated
  • 1 min to read

Depending on the surface material, the virus that causes COVID-19 can live for a few hours or a few days. Click through to see how long the new coronavirus can survive on different objects.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News