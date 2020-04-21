Auburn YMCA accepting summer programming applications

The Auburn YMCA-WEIU is accepting registrations for summer programming.
Programs include day or resident camp at Y-Owasco (early bird pricing extended until end of April), Little League baseball, KinderKamp for ages 3 to 5, and summer school-age child care.
For more information, visit auburnymca.org or call (315) 253-5304 ext. 1017. Forms are available online, and can be mailed to the YMCA at 27 William St., Auburn, NY 13021.
While events throughout Cayuga County are being canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak, some local camps scheduled for summer are tentativel…
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!