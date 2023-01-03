Auburn YMCA: Achieving goals by building better habits

The transition between years is often thought of as a time of renewal and fresh starts. It is a time when we look ahead to the new year and all that it brings and all that we want to accomplish. Many of us set goals, and some might even chart resolutions. As the year begins, we set out on our individual paths toward those goals; some achieve, others do not. What is it that separates those who reach their goals from those who do not? The difference lies in habits and perceptions.

Goal-setting is a process that involves you identifying something that you would like to accomplish, and then establishing measurable objectives and timeframes to help you achieve that goal (think S.M.A.R.T.: specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, time-bound). Once you have determined what you would like that goal to be — how do you get there? To successfully achieve our goals, we need to know that a goal is not just a thing, but a behavior that is comprised of our habits. In order to achieve our goal — or rather, make sustainable life changes that lead to goal achievement — we need to take a look at our habits (because when we get right down to the nitty-gritty, that’s ultimately what we are trying to change, right?).

When we are talking about goals, it’s important to take a look at the behaviors that lead us to them — or away from them — and these can be found in our habits. Habits are formed by continually repeating certain behaviors until they become automatic. Our habits — and the behaviors that lead to them — can be deliberately cultivated, or eliminated, to suit our goals. Therefore, if we are talking about setting goals, we can’t leave the topic of our habits off the table. Now that we’ve put them on the table, let’s see where we can use and adjust our habits to help us map out our path to success.

Let’s say that you set a goal to increase your fruit and vegetable consumption to four servings a day over the next six months. This is our ultimate, big-picture goal. Now we break it down into smaller, easier-to-digest and more manageable pieces. We want to plan for the long term, but work in the short term, because these smaller and more digestible steps are easier to make. Swapping out a cookie for an apple on just one day of the week to start versus jumping right into two times a day every day, for example. Start with something you can tackle — that you know you can tackle. Set yourself up for success. If you perceive that you can do it, you will! Perception drives behavior, so when we break our goals down into manageable pieces that we know we can achieve, we start to repeat our successful actions. What do those repeated actions become — that’s right, habits! Our sustainable behaviors that turn into sustainable habits, and sustainable habits lead to actions that turn into long-term success. That means reaching that goal of yours!

