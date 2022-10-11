Auburn YMCA: All the ways we're here for you

There is a lot to be said for old friends, and for many of us, the Auburn YMCA is just that.

The YMCA was organized in Auburn in 1859. That is 163 years of service to the Auburn community.

Many of us have fond memories of our first swim lessons, preschool, soap box derby, or maybe even child care at the Y.

Getting in touch with an old friend is a great way to relive happy memories while gaining a new perspective. It is an opportunity to strengthen roots and feel more grounded in your community. It is perhaps also a way to develop a deeper feeling of connectedness that enhances our well-being.

Like all good friends, growing with each other and the community is necessary. Today’s Y is a dynamic, community-based organization that has continued to grow and change over the years to meet community needs as they arise. The YMCA strives to ensure access, inclusion and engagement for all to reach their potential and live life to the fullest. We strive to provide that so all segments of society feel welcome, engaged and valued.

What will you find at today’s Y? Our facilities include pools, a walking track, gymnasiums, racquetball courts, weight circuits, free weights and cardio equipment. It would be hard to find one place that can be so many things to so many people. While we are proud of our facilities, that’s not all we have to offer.

If you are looking for fitness and healthy living, we have the equipment and staff to help you meet your goals. There are opportunities to do your own thing, or you can work one-on-one with our trainers.

If you are beginning your health and wellness journey, the Y is a great place to start. We have orientation programs to point you in the right direction. Maybe you are further along in your journey; our variety of group exercise classes truly have something for all interests and levels of fitness. High-intensity interval training, yoga, Hip-Hop Step, Cardio Dance and even balance and chair yoga for members trying to stay active and healthy.

The Y is where children can learn essential water safety skills and grow those skills by joining the Auburn Stingrays, our competitive swim team. Preschoolers can learn to play sports, and teens and adults can play pickup basketball, or learn a new sport like racquetball or volleyball. They can join a league or meet up with friends for a fun game of pickleball.

At Camp Y-Owasco, children can be themselves. We believe every day should bring new adventures to broaden horizons and build better foundations in skills, values, character and healthy relationships. We build memories and provide opportunities for growth that will serve children well throughout their lives.

Busy parents can be assured that children have a safe place to be before and after school in our school-age child care programs, and even have some "me time" to work out by taking advantage of our free member ChildWatch child care.

Last winter, we offered Friday evening recreation for children ages 8 and up. Friday Youth member nights provide safe spaces for children to have fun and give parents the peace of mind that children are engaged in positive activities.

"Youth develop youth" has long been part of the Y’s mission, and we are excited to announce our Leaders Club program. Leaders Club is designed to help teens in grades six through 12 meet their full potential. We help them to develop personal and social skills through mentorship, coordinated service projects, social activities and events, educational and life skills workshops, and more!

The Y is here for community members battling chronic disease with our LiveStrong program, a 12-week small-group fitness program for adult cancer survivors. We have support programs for individuals battling diabetes and high blood pressure.

We can also help keep you active when you are looking to travel. Your Auburn Y is part of a network of YMCAs around the country who will welcome you like an old friend.

When you join the Y, you’ll discover new ways to connect with your potential, purpose and community.

No matter where you are on your journey, the Y is where you can be, belong and become. Join us.