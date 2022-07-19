Auburn YMCA: Cancer survivor program rewarding for all involved

The Auburn and Skaneateles YMCA will offer their 12-week, small-group cancer survivor program this fall. LiveStrong @ the Y is an evidence-based program designed to help any cancer survivor begin their health journey in a supportive environment. A survivor is anyone who has had a cancer diagnosis — that could be recently, they could just be completing treatments, or they could have experienced cancer years ago. Before beginning the program, participants must have medical clearance and a full health history intake.

LiveStrong @ the Y works with each individual to achieve personal goals while working alongside other survivors for emotional support. Every participant begins at their “base” level and will progress at their own pace. Throughout the 12 weeks, various forms of exercise are introduced to give a broad spectrum of what fitness style might appeal to each individual. We continue to create a big picture of health while presenting various strength, cardiovascular and mind/body formats. Our LiveStrong instructors are trained to aid in reversing the side effects of treatments. Treatments often impact balance, flexibility, endurance and circulation. The program meets twice a week for 75 minutes not just for exercise, but also to allow time to share stories and experiences with treatments and create bonds.

A few of our recent graduates had this to say about the program:

“The program is very beneficial, well rounded that covered many aspects of exercise and nutrition.” — Crystal

“We come together to cheer each other on and learn to feel supported through our time together. The instructors are encouraging and knowledgeable of individual needs. I feel so much stronger, physically and emotionally, after completing the LiveStrong @ the YMCA program.” — Michele

“It allowed me to gain strength in a safe, controlled and confidential environment with caring instructors. I have gained knowledge and tools to combat anxiety while at the same time becoming physically stronger. I highly recommend it." — P.G.

For instructors, the journey we watch unfold is extremely rewarding, particularly when participants learn to truly “trust the process." It has become the most satisfying program any of us has had the pleasure of delivering. We continue to learn and grow with the members and look forward to each session beginning. We are always sad when it ends.

To continue support and bonding, we are working toward offering a graduate program in the very near future!

We deliver this program at no cost to the participant. While an individual is enrolled in the program, they receive a three-month family membership to the Y to help support the entire family. If you or someone you know is touched by cancer, please contact me at (315) 990-0696 or laura@auburnymca.net.

Auburn will begin its next session on Sept. 12. Times will be determined after accessing the need of participants. We anticipate a daytime 11 a.m. class or evening.

Skaneateles will also begin their next session on September 12th. If you or someone you know is interested in the program in Skaneateles, please reach out to Jenr@auburnymca.net.