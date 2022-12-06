Auburn YMCA: Gratitude for community support and returning to normal in 2022

We often pause to reflect on the past year and all we are thankful for in December. As we look at another year in the books, we would be remiss if we didn’t offer a sincere thank you to our community for your continued support. The building has been alive again with members and program participants of all ages. The Y unites men, women and children regardless of age, income or background. We nurture the potential of children and teens, work to improve our community health and well-being, and provide opportunities to give back and support neighbors. We strive to ensure that all segments of society feel welcome as participants, members, employees and volunteers. We are thankful to be heading in a positive direction as a community as we all move past some of the struggles of the past few years.

There are so many highlights from the past year, it is difficult to capture them all. Our preschool happily resumed fun activities and celebrations in person! The students were able to participate in swim lessons, graduation, a family picnic at the Owasco playground, and field trips to the apple orchard and pumpkin patch. Kidventures (summer camp for ages 3-5) was also held for eight weeks, with excellent attendance! During Kidventures, the students enjoyed swimming and visits from the Bubble Man, and participated in African drum dancing.

Our group exercise classes are again busy with enthusiastic participants. Pickleball is busy with our new Learn to Play program, and the regulars in the gym in force seven days a week. Volleyball leagues continue, and we are excited to reintroduce a racquetball league in 2023. Our LiveSTRONG cancer survivor program has been doing great, and we look forward to starting an alumni program in the new year. Additional wellness programs to look forward to in 2023 include some evening classes and tremendous specialized programming targeting weight loss and arthritis.

We have been excited to provide Learn to Play sports programs and clinics along with private and adult swim lessons. We are excited to boast that we provided swim lessons to 416 children in 2022. We also have had a large, successful Stingrays swim team program. Almost 60 kids participated in the state meet in March, and we have a team of 114 this season. Friday nights are always a hit for children ages 8 and up! We re-opened Childwatch in September after a long pandemic hiatus, and we have started a Leaders Club for teens and youth.

We enjoyed another glorious season at Camp Y-Owasco, with 1,095 camp registrations this summer. We made some upgrades to camp with a new deck and two pavilions built to give campers and staff shaded places to learn and play. If you have ever experienced Camp Y-O, being on the water is always a favorite activity. We are so grateful to have had four sailboats donated by caring community members. This donation brought our sailboat fleet back to what it was before the storm in 2021. Planning has begun for our 100th year celebration of Camp Y-Owasco.

Speaking of Camp Y-O, the Auburn Y installed a new septic system at camp with nutrient pollution removal technology — a first of its kind in our area. This project is a result of a grant written by The Nature Conservancy New York to help fund the project. Thanks to the engineering staff at the Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District, with technical support provided by The Nature Conservancy and the Cayuga County Health Department.

As 2022 ends, The Auburn Y welcomes Bob Lomauro, our new interim CEO. The staff of the Auburn Y extends a warm welcome to Bob, and we offer our most sincere thank you to Auburn Y CFO Denise Tabone. Denise served as CFO and interim CEO since October. The staff at the Y thanks Denise for her dedication to the Y and what must have been an exhausting dual role.

The Y is here for our community. We thank you for your support throughout 2022 and look forward to sharing new services, programs and opportunities in the coming year. Best wishes to you and yours for a happy holiday season.

When making decisions about year-end donations, keep the Y in mind. The Y is a charitable 501(c)(3) organization. Questions? Please reach out to Branch Director Amy Wallner at (315) 253-5304.