Auburn YMCA: Gratitude for our community and our veterans

In this season of reflection, we have so much to be thankful for: our health, our family, our friends, our neighbors, our freedoms.

At the Y, we appreciate the trust, kindness and generosity of the communities we serve, particularly as evidenced over the course of the past year and a half. The support of so many individuals and organizations was reaffirming and heart-warming: Y members who supported the Y by maintaining and renewing their memberships, foundations and individual donors who supported our work during unprecedented times, volunteers who gave selflessly of their time and talents to strengthen our community. We are particularly thankful for our staff, who continue to work tirelessly to deliver excellence in member service and search for opportunities to provide creative programming to the entire community, supporting youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.

The season of thankfulness is upon us. At the Y, we are encouraging community members to help provide for those in need. A multitude of opportunities exists to make a difference in someone’s life. The Auburn Y has been collecting canned goods for the food pantry, and for the balance of November, will be collecting gift-wrapping supplies to support Friends Helping Friends of Cayuga County. The Skaneateles Y is holding a food drive to support the local food pantry, encouraging even our youngest members, our preschoolers, to contribute and learn the importance of helping their neighbors.

We honor those who have served our country and give thanks for their sacrifices. This year, staff at both branches wanted to show appreciation to our veterans and opened our doors to them free of charge on Veterans Day. Our preschools and school-age programs decorated our facilities, and we hosted hospitality hours to welcome our visitors. In Auburn, many Y members who are veterans were honored on the lobby bulletin boards. Some of the most heart-touching moments were provided by participants in our Respect & Sweat for Vets children’s program at the Auburn Y. There was plenty of fun with our “boot camp” exercise class and yoga. Through this program, children genuinely connected with the Y focus of social responsibility. We tidied up the outside of the Y and placed American flags around the Y sign. Our future leaders also journeyed around the corner to the Veterans Memorial Park to make sure it was clean, and paused to mark the day.

Giving Tuesday, a global generosity movement that unleashes the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world, is Nov. 30. We are fortunate to have so many Y staff members who give their best every day at work and continue to support our community in many volunteer and charitable initiatives. Keep an eye out on our social media accounts as we recognize them this Giving Tuesday. We are thankful for the commitment of so many nonprofits and organizations in our communities who, like the Y, strive to provide services and opportunities that transform lives. Everyone has something to give, and every act of generosity counts. We encourage you to be a part of the global generosity movement and celebrate all acts of giving.

Dorothea Hughes is the branch executive director for the Skaneateles YMCA & Community Center. For more information, visit auburnymca.org or call (315) 685-2266.

