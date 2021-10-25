Auburn YMCA: Growing in mind, body and spirit

How do you feel today? Not only physically, but mentally. Did you wake up happy, sad, frustrated, etc.? How is your overall mental health? Does it change throughout your day or week? What are the contributing factors that affect your mental health? Do you want to reach out to anyone and talk? Are you aware of the resources that you have available here in our area?

Couldn’t we, shouldn’t we be talking about mental health? Recently, mental health has come more to the forefront of the media, and people are having conversations they might have been nervous to have had in the past. Plus, don’t we all have mental health of varied degrees?

The YMCA and the United Way, two deeply rooted community organizations, would like to help you gain some insight on mental health topics. There are a lot of resources out there, both nationally and within Cayuga County, and we would like to highlight some of our area agencies. I have learned through this process that there are many great organizations that are out there willing to help. In addition, there are many organizations within Auburn that can help support you in ways that would directly impact you and your daily life.

Join us from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, for a Mental Health Community Resource Night at the Auburn YMCA. We will gather together local agencies who will speak to mental health, substance abuse and bullying, and many others will have representatives here to highlight how they could potentially help with your overall health. The keynote speaker will be a YMCA member and published author who will be sharing her personal journey with mental health.

We encourage you to join us and spread the word to others about this community event. We all can help to make ourselves and others stronger! Maybe, just take the first step? No registration is required, and child care will be available for those over the age of 2.

The YMCA is always striving to help the community. The Mental Health Community Resource Night is just one example. There are other ways that the YMCA can help with someone’s mind and body. We have just launched a free, 30-day community wide STRONG Challenge, open to members and nonmembers, that focuses on the mind, body and spirit. By joining, you receive a free membership to the YMCA throughout the duration of the challenge, as well as virtual and on-demand content that includes workout routines, recipes, a mediation series and more! This is an opportunity for community members to join YMCA members in strengthening your physical, mental and spiritual health through activities that build healthy habits. Join on your own or with your family and see what it is all about!

Registration for the STRONG Challenge is still open and is done via text. Please text "STRONG" to 1-844-889-6222 and fill out the form linked in the text reply to complete the registration. Participants will then receive four text messages each week with challenges, fun content and ways to help you get and stay strong, and open you up to a purpose-driven life.

All of us at the YMCA would love to see you and your family at the YMCA! Let’s all help each other become stronger and community oriented. Please check out the website for programs and events for our members and the community. If there are any questions, please feel free to contact me at (315) 253-5304 or visit the website at auburnymca.org.

Erin Johnson is the membership and program director for the Auburn YMCA-WEIU, 27 William St., Auburn. For more information, visit auburnymca.org or call (315) 253-5304.

