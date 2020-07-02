Auburn YMCA gym dedicated to former director
Auburn YMCA gym dedicated to former director

On June 18, the Auburn YMCA-WEIU dedicated its A Gym to James M. Courtney, the facility's executive director from 1988 to 2008.

Courtney was highly respected, and led the YMCA to unprecedented growth in membership and programming, the facility said in a news release. The James M. Courtney Gymnasium pays tribute to his lifelong love of sports, especially basketball, which he played in pickup games with members. Courtney played basketball at Mount Union College, and passed on his love of the game to his son, Christopher, who played at Wells College.

A formal dedication of the gymnasium is planned for later this year.

For more information, visit auburnymca.org.

