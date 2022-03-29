Auburn YMCA: Honoring our 2022 Member of the Year

At this time of year, the YMCA-WEIU holds our annual meeting. This is a time to celebrate our staff, our members, our volunteers and our community. You may be surprised to learn that the YMCA employs over 275 people, and typically over 500 in a given year. During the summer we employ several more people, including a great number of college students, for summer camps including Camp Y-Owasco, child care and lifeguarding. We have a long-tenured staff, with more than 70 employees with 10 years or more! The volunteers of the YMCA range from the board of directors and committee members to swim team and Y-Pals volunteers. In 2021, we had 231 dedicated volunteers that put in over 2,000 volunteer hours. Our YMCA members are an important part of our organization. They are community members, friends and family. We are especially grateful to our members that stuck by us over the past few difficult years and those who have come back to join us this year once COVID-19 has slowed down. In 2021, the YMCA was only able to accomplish its mission due to the dedication and service of their employees, members, volunteers and supporters.

At our annual meeting, which was held on March 22, we also kicked off our 2022 Annual Sustaining Campaign. This campaign raises funds so that the YMCA can fulfil its mission: To put Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirit, mind and body for all. No person is turned away for the inability to pay. This campaign allows us to provide services, memberships and programs to people who would otherwise not be able to afford it. Our YMCA has been blessed with generous donors, strong community foundations and the Cayuga County United Way, which support our efforts. For all of those, we are truly grateful. If you are interested in giving to the Y or learning more about our offerings, please check out our website at auburnymca.org.

Each year, the YMCA-WEIU recognizes a Member of the Year that has shown tremendous commitment and support to the YMCA. This year’s recipient has dedicated herself to the Y for several years.

The YMCA has been a huge part of her life since her boys were young, and has been a member for nearly 30 years. She joined the staff team in 2006, teaching spin classes and later on, leading the running classes. She has been a consistent supporter of the Annual Sustaining Campaign. She is currently serving her fourth year of a second six-year term as a board member. She began serving as the board chair in March 2020, just as COVID-19 shut down the YMCA. She was a strong support to our YMCA leadership team during the worst days for the Y. She led the board and gave endless hours to our cause. She helped us navigate through unchartered waters. We will be forever grateful for her leadership. Our 2022 Member of the Year is Marie Nellenback.

Marie is retiring this summer after 15 years with Cayuga Community College as its chief financial officer. Before that she served 15 years with the city of Auburn as the treasurer. According to her husband, Steve, she is looking forward to spending time with her four grandchildren and looking forward to a granddaughter arriving in April. She plans on doing some traveling after retirement, but will most definitely continue to run with her YMCA friends and play pickleball at the Y. She will continue to serve on the YMCA board and finance committee.

Marie has put in countless hours, especially over this past year, to support the YMCA. Personally, I would like to thank Marie for her dedication and unwavering support. Marie’s loyalty and love of the YMCA shows in everything she does and for that we thank her! Congratulations Marie!

Denise Tabone is chief financial officer and interim chief executive officer of the Auburn YMCA-WEIU, 27 William St., Auburn. For more information, visit auburnymca.org or call (315) 253-5304.

