Auburn YMCA launching two free fitness programs

The Auburn YMCA-WEIU is launching two community health initiatives.

The Y will collaborate with Fingerlakes Mall to host Get Movin' at the Mall, a free fitness program. The program consists of classes on strength, balance, flexibility and daily living activities with Y instructors. There will also be exercise prompts on an enhanced walking circuit with workout stations throughout the mall.

The program will be introduced at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, in the Community Room at the mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. Future classes will take place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, March 2 and April 6, and the walking circuit will be available through the winter. Participants should wear comfortable clothing and bring a water bottle. No equipment or reservations are necessary.

For more information, contact Y Health & Wellness Director Laura Clary at (315) 990-0696 or laura@auburnymca.net.

Beginning Feb. 7, the Y will also host its Reset Challenge, a three-week program that encourages healthy habits in the new year. Those who sign up for the free program will receive texts with motivational tips and tools for setting and reaching goals. Participants will have the opportunity to win weekly prizes that include a smartwatch, wireless headphones and gift cards for athletic gear.

To join the challenge, text "RESET" to 1-844-889-6222.

