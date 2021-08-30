Auburn YMCA: LiveStrong helps cancer survivors return to total health

Entering into its fifth session, LiveStrong at the Auburn YMCA-WEIU is a 12-week, small-group, evidence-based fitness program designed to improve fitness and quality of life for deconditioned adult cancer survivors. The program is for any adult who is currently going through cancer treatment or has gone through some form of cancer treatment in the past and wants to regain their health and well-being. Participation requires physician medical clearance and a full health history intake prior to the start of the session.
LiveStrong at the YMCA promotes regaining total health — mind, body and spirit — while connecting with other cancer survivors. Each member works at their own level alongside other survivors while focusing on regaining stamina and strength that might have been lost during treatment. As we go through the program together, we create a bigger picture of health and wellness to carry beyond the session. The two 75-minute classes per week are a combination of individual instruction and group activities. Workouts include cardiovascular exercises, strength training, stretching and balance work.
“The LiveStrong program at the Auburn YMCA allowed me to gain strength at a safe, controlled, and confidential environment with caring instructors. I have gained knowledge and tools to combat anxiety while at the same time becoming physically stronger. I highly recommend it," past participant Pat G. said.
Our LiveStrong-certified instructors work to promote:
• Improving energy and self-esteem
• Building muscular strength and endurance
• Improving flexibility and restoring balance
• Improving circulation and functional ability to complete everyday tasks
• Reducing the severity of therapy side effects
• Reducing stress levels
• Building supportive relationships in a comfortable and safe environment
The journey and opportunity to deliver a program of this magnitude has been the most rewarding in my 20-plus years with the Y. Our instructors thank our previous participants for trusting us; we have grown in ways we couldn’t have imagined when we began.
The program also includes a free 12-week YMCA family membership with access to both the Auburn and Skaneateles YMCA facilities.
If you or someone you know has been touched by cancer, LiveStrong can make a difference. The next session in Auburn begins Sept. 13 and meets from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesdays. For more information, contact me at (315) 990-0696 or laura@auburnymca.net.
Tentative dates for the next Skaneateles session are Oct. 4 through Nov. 1. For more information, contact Mark Keehfus, health and wellness director of the Skaneateles YMCA & Community Center, at (315) 685-2266.
Laura Clary is the health and wellness director at the Auburn YMCA-WEIU, 27 William St., Auburn. For more information, visit auburnymca.org or call (315) 253-5304.