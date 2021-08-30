Auburn YMCA: LiveStrong helps cancer survivors return to total health

Entering into its fifth session, LiveStrong at the Auburn YMCA-WEIU is a 12-week, small-group, evidence-based fitness program designed to improve fitness and quality of life for deconditioned adult cancer survivors. The program is for any adult who is currently going through cancer treatment or has gone through some form of cancer treatment in the past and wants to regain their health and well-being. Participation requires physician medical clearance and a full health history intake prior to the start of the session.

LiveStrong at the YMCA promotes regaining total health — mind, body and spirit — while connecting with other cancer survivors. Each member works at their own level alongside other survivors while focusing on regaining stamina and strength that might have been lost during treatment. As we go through the program together, we create a bigger picture of health and wellness to carry beyond the session. The two 75-minute classes per week are a combination of individual instruction and group activities. Workouts include cardiovascular exercises, strength training, stretching and balance work.