Auburn YMCA: Program offers children safe, creative space before and after school

Working parents with school-age children are faced with the challenge of ensuring that their children are in a safe setting and properly supervised before and after school while they work.

Once children reach school age, multiple influences enter their lives. The Auburn YMCA-WEIU's before- and after-school program ensures that out-of-school time is occupied creatively and constructively. The Y's primary goal of after-school care is to provide a quality, affordable, safe place for children to go so that parents have the freedom to work, knowing that their children's needs are being addressed. We offer a quality, state-licensed before- and after-school program.

We operate our program following the YMCA's core areas of focus: youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Caring, qualified child care professionals who are positive adult role models staff our program. We train our staff to meet children's needs, which ensures children are safe, happy and involved in fantastic learning experiences. Our goal is to provide quality child care activities through a perfect balance of fun, learning and friendships.

The Auburn YMCA's School Age Child Care Program provides safe, affordable, quality child care for children entering kindergarten through age 12. Our activities include homework time, arts and crafts projects, gym games and small group activities.

We provide a daily afternoon snack for participants.

If you are interested in enrolling your child in this program, we encourage you to do so quickly; our spaces are limited. Please register your child in person at our member services desk.

Forms may be picked up at the YMCA or downloaded from our website, auburnymca.org, under the "Childcare" link. Please note that families who want their children to begin on the first day of school must complete registration by 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1. Registrations received after Sept. 1 will be subject to a three- to five-business day processing period.

The Y is happy to accept payments from the Department of Social Services. An award letter is required at the time of registration unless already on file.

The Y also offers financial assistance. Applications for program assistance may be obtained at our member services desk or from our website under the "Membership" tab. Please submit scholarship applications before registration. Scholarships cannot be applied after your child is registered.

Program hours are 7 a.m. until school starts and the end of the school day until 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays on days when school is in session. Before- and after-school care is available at Weedsport Elementary and Herman Avenue, Owasco and Seward elementary schools in Auburn.

We offer before-school care only at Casey Park Elementary School.

We provide after-school care only at the Auburn YMCA, 27 William St. (serving all Auburn students with an approved bus pass) and at Moravia (until 6 p.m.).

For more information, contact me at (315) 253-5304 ext. 1011 or rebeccas@auburnymca.net.

We are currently looking for more caring, reliable staff. If you are interested in becoming one of our school-age staff members, please apply online by visiting auburnymca.org/careers.