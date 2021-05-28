Auburn YMCA raising awareness of child sexual abuse

The Auburn YMCA-WEIU will participate in the Five Days of Action, a week to raise awareness of child sexual abuse and inspire adults to take action against it, from June 7 through June 11.

One in 10 children will be sexually abused before their 18th birthday, and 90% of child sex abuse victims know their accuser, according to statistics from nonprofit Darkness to Light. The YMCA will therefore focus on the steps of "KNOW. SEE. RESPOND" to help adults know when abuse is happening, see the warning signs and respond quickly to prevent abuse. The organization will also have materials available.

"This past year has been challenging for families and we're grateful that we can be a fun, safe environment for the children of Auburn and our greater community," Auburn YMCA-WEIU CEO Chris Nucerino said in a news release. "By celebrating the Five Days of Action and focusing on KNOW. SEE. RESPOND we hope we're encouraging other organizations to create safe spaces that protect children from sexual abuse."

For more information, visit fivedaysofaction.org or auburnymca.org.

