The Auburn YMCA-WEIU is now accepting registration for youth swim lessons. They will take place Saturday mornings beginning Nov. 7 at the facility, 27 William St., Auburn.

The YMCA-WEIU has updated its policies and cleaning procedures to meet state guidance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Registration for lessons is recommended early, as space is limited.

For more information, call (315) 253-5304 or visit auburnymca.org.

