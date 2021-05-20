 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Auburn YMCA seeking input on community needs
COMMUNITY

Auburn YMCA seeking input on community needs

{{featured_button_text}}
YMCA 1 (copy)

The Auburn YMCA-WEIU in January

 Provided by Amy Wallner

The Auburn YMCA-WEIU and Skaneateles YMCA & Community Center have posted a questionnaire assessing community needs.

"These are broad issues, and we’ll use this information with additional research to determine how the Y can continue to provide or partner for programs and services that strengthen community," the YMCA said in a news release.

Responses are not individually tracked and will be kept confidential. The questionnaire should take approximately five minutes.

To complete the survey, visit auburnymca.org.

For more information, contact YMCA CEO Chris Nucerino at (315) 253-5304 ext. 1001 or email chris@auburnymca.net.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Make your week easier with a simple meal prep plan

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News