Auburn YMCA seeking input on community needs

The Auburn YMCA-WEIU and Skaneateles YMCA & Community Center have posted a questionnaire assessing community needs.

"These are broad issues, and we’ll use this information with additional research to determine how the Y can continue to provide or partner for programs and services that strengthen community," the YMCA said in a news release.

Responses are not individually tracked and will be kept confidential. The questionnaire should take approximately five minutes.

To complete the survey, visit auburnymca.org.

For more information, contact YMCA CEO Chris Nucerino at (315) 253-5304 ext. 1001 or email chris@auburnymca.net.

