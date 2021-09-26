Auburn YMCA: Starting fall with safety protocols, new fitness program

Good. Clean. Fun. These are not just words, but a promise that we make to you.

It is important to us that everyone is comfortable when they visit the Y. We continue to comply with all local and state guidelines, including the use of MERV 13 filters in our HVAC systems at both the Auburn and Skaneateles branches. As an extra layer of safety, we have required our staff to wear face masks in communal spaces. Sanitization stations are available, and we continue to prioritize sanitization throughout our buildings. We're all about good, clean fun. But we also make it our job to keep our members and our community safe because it's about way more than having fun. It's about helping people achieve their goals and building lifelong friendships.

We are excited to announce that in the coming weeks, we will offer a new member benefit: Y360. Now our members will have the ability to stream an extensive catalog of group exercise programs, youth sports training, nutritional programs, live fitness and more, all at no additional cost. There will be no need for another subscription service; watch for this coming very soon.