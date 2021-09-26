Auburn YMCA: Starting fall with safety protocols, new fitness program

It seems as if we were just thinking through our summer plans, and it's fall in the blink of an eye.
After a solid year of disappointments for so many, with sincerity, we can say that at the Y, we truly enjoyed a happy and vibrant summer.
Camp Y-Owasco Director Kanga, aka Melissa Cartner, and her staff provided a long overdue "normal" summer filled with friends, fun and adventure. Over 1,000 children ages 6-17 enjoyed summertime on the shores of Owasco Lake. Many more children enjoyed time in the Auburn YMCA-WEIU summer child care program and Kinder Kamp. The numbers are equally impressive at the Skaneateles Y, which averaged over 95 children per week during all 10 weeks of Summer Day Camp. Children played, created, learned to skate, learned to swim and filled our walls with a joy we hadn't experienced for some time. All of our "Y" Kids from the Auburn Y, Camp Y-Owasco and Skaneateles Y enjoyed a summer out loud!
When we weren't day camping, we splashed the summer away at the Casey Park pool, enjoyed yoga on the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center's lawn, tried out a walking workout loop around Emerson Park, enjoyed a skate, played ice hockey, or cycled outside.
The return to school and routines also brings a return to the Y for many. Now that it's time to move back inside, we want you to know that we take your health and safety seriously.
Good. Clean. Fun. These are not just words, but a promise that we make to you.
It is important to us that everyone is comfortable when they visit the Y. We continue to comply with all local and state guidelines, including the use of MERV 13 filters in our HVAC systems at both the Auburn and Skaneateles branches. As an extra layer of safety, we have required our staff to wear face masks in communal spaces. Sanitization stations are available, and we continue to prioritize sanitization throughout our buildings. We're all about good, clean fun. But we also make it our job to keep our members and our community safe because it's about way more than having fun. It's about helping people achieve their goals and building lifelong friendships.
We are excited to announce that in the coming weeks, we will offer a new member benefit: Y360. Now our members will have the ability to stream an extensive catalog of group exercise programs, youth sports training, nutritional programs, live fitness and more, all at no additional cost. There will be no need for another subscription service; watch for this coming very soon.
Beginning Oct. 18, the Y will offer a new health and wellness experience that will be open to the entire community free of charge. The Fall Stronglife Challenge will provide opportunities to enhance your health and encompass mind, body and spirit components. Our challenge participants will find support through in-person activities, weekly videos, and full digital content from playlists to recipes. If you are not a Y member, that's OK — we invite you to visit and try out some local activities. Information is coming soon, so keep an eye on our website, auburnymca.org.
At the Y, everything we do is grounded in meeting the unique need of our communities. Welcoming people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, the Y ensures everyone has access to opportunities, relationships and resources that they need to learn, grow and thrive. Financial assistance is always available. If you haven't stopped by the Y recently, we would love to show you around.
Stephanie Bales is director of communications for the Auburn YMCA-WEIU, 27 William St., Auburn. For more information, visit auburnymca.org or call (315) 253-5304.