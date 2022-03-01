Auburn YMCA: Stingrays stay winning despite choppy waters of pandemic, weather

Despite the largest snowstorm of the season to date, the Auburn YMCA-WEIU hosted the Central New York District Swimming Championships the weekend of Feb. 5-6. Six area YMCA teams competed in the two-day event, bringing over 300 swimmers and their families to Auburn. It was exciting to have everyone swimming together again while encouraging relationships and sportsmanship. Some of those older swimmers have been swimming against each other for many years and forged healthy relationships with participants of other teams.

The Auburn YMCA Stingrays have a longstanding history within this community, serving as a YMCA program since the early 1970s. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Stingrays have persevered and offered programming last year, returning to competitive swimming again for the 2021-2022 season. Coaches, swimmers and families had to be flexible this season, as the status of each meet was always a last-minute decision, and there were times that the swim meets were virtual vs. in person. We serviced 110 children this season, many of whom were new to competitive swimming!

With one of the largest teams within central New York, the Stingrays had a great presence at this year’s district swim meet. The teams are broken down into five age groups for both male and female swimmers. Of 10 age groups represented, the Auburn Stingrays won six! The E Girls (8 and younger), E Boys, D Girls (9 and 10 years old), D Boys, C Boys (11 and 12 years old) and the B Boys (13 and 14 years old) all won their age groups.

For some, this marked the end of their season, whereas others will be competing in the New York State YMCA Swimming Championships at Nassau County Aquatics Center on Long Island the weekend of March 19-20. The Auburn Stingrays have 60 swimmers who have qualified for this meet and will be representing the YMCA on the state level! Congratulations to all of our swimmers, and best of luck to those competing in March! The team would like to say farewell to our three graduating seniors: Samantha Whitman, Michael Villano and Allison House. Each of them participated on the team for many years, and will do great things in the future!

I would be remiss not to acknowledge the work and dedication it takes from our coaches, parent board and families to make a swim season work. The Stingrays team is its own community within the YMCA. The team helps to strengthen the Auburn community through maintaining a healthy lifestyle and developing our youth. The team serves the community by helping with food drives and cheering up senior citizens by carving pumpkins for display around Halloween.

In addition to the Stingrays competitive team, the YMCA provides a variety of aquatic programming. Being surrounded by water, water safety is so important, and swim lessons are an integral aspect of this. The YMCA has a robust swim lesson program that is offered throughout the year. We encourage people of all ages to learn the basics of swimming and boating safety. We also provide opportunities for families to swim together, and members can enjoy lap swimming or a variety of aquatic fitness classes. Through Finger Lakes Scuba, there are also periodic scuba classes offered. Please continue to check our Facebook page and auburnymca.org for schedules and program updates.

Summer is quickly approaching, and we are always looking for staff, lifeguards and swim lesson instructors. If you are interested in joining the YMCA aquatic staff, please contact me.

Erin Johnson is the membership, program and aquatic director for the Auburn YMCA-WEIU, 27 William St., Auburn. For more information, visit auburnymca.org or call (315) 253-5304.

