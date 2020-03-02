Auburn YMCA to hold cancer survivor fitness program

The Auburn YMCA-WEIU will host LIVESTRONG, a program to help adult cancer survivors reclaim their total health, beginning Monday, March 9.

The 12-week program will continue Mondays and Wednesdays at the YMCA, 27 William St., Auburn. Session times are 10:30 a.m. to noon or 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Participants in the program will work with Y staff to safely achieve goals like building muscle mass and strength, increasing flexibility and endurance, and improving confidence.

For more information, or to sign up, contact Wellness Director Laura Clary at (315) 253-5304 ext. 1006 or laura@auburnymca.net.

