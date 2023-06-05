The central New York chapter of the Alzheimer's Association will present a program on Alzheimer's disease and dementia from 5:15 to 5:45 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at the Auburn YMCA-WEIU, 27 William St., Auburn.

The presentation will cover the impact of Alzheimer's, the difference between the disease and dementia, stages and risk factors of Alzheimer's, and current research, treatments and resources.

The presentation is free and open to the public; preregistration is not necessary.

For more information, call (315) 253-5304 or email laura@auburnymca.net.