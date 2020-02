The Auburn YMCA-WEIU and Y-Pals will host the annual Co-ed Snowball Softball Tournament at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Clifford Field in Auburn.

The team fee is $150, and teams may have up to 10 players (at least five women). All proceeds support the Y-Pals program.

The deadline for team registration is Feb. 25.

For more information, contact Y-Pals coordinator Johanna Lynch at (315) 253-5304 ext. 118 or johanna@auburnymca.net.

