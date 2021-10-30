Auburn YMCA to host mental health info night

As the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue, the Auburn YMCA-WEIU will host a Mental Health Resource Night from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3.

Sponsored by United Way of Cayuga County, the night will include remarks by Jackie Cioffa, of Auburn, an author and mental health advocate. Also in attendance will be representatives of Cayuga County Mental Health, the Cayuga County Drug-Free Coalition, Nick's Ride 4 Friends and the Auburn Enlarged City School District.

The night is free and open to the public, and no registration is required. Staff will be available to care for children 2 and older at the Y, 27 William St., Auburn. Masks will be required.

For more information, call (315) 253-5304 or email laura@auburnymca.net or erinj@auburnymca.net.

Auburn YMCA: Growing in mind, body and spirit How do you feel today? Not only physically, but mentally. Did you wake up happy, sad, frustrated, etc.? How is your overall mental health? Doe…

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0