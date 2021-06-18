Auburn YMCA to host Summer Out Loud challenge

As COVID-19 pandemic recedes, the Auburn YMCA-WEIU is celebrating the return to summer "the way it is meant to be," the facility said in a news release.

To that end, the YMCA invites the community to participate in a Summer Out Loud family challenge beginning July 12. After picking up a passport from the YMCA at 27 William St., families can complete 30 of its 40 challenges and return it to the facility to be entered to win a one-year family membership and a national grand prize Disney trip.

Families are also encouraged to capture video and images of their best summer moments, post them to social media and tag the YMCA @auburnymca on Facebook or @auburnnyymca on Instagram, with the hashtag #summeroutloud. Each week for three weeks, the YMCA will randomly select one family that posted to receive a prize.

Families can register for the challenge beginning June 22 by texting "summer" to 844-889-6222.

For more information, call the YMCA at (315) 253-5304 or visit auburnymca.net.

