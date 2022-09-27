Auburn YMCA to host wellness workshops in October

The Auburn YMCA-WEIU will host a series of health and wellness workshops in October:

• 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5: Dr. William Shang, author and creator of the Fighting Insulin Resistance with Strength Training program. (The Y will launch the program on Oct. 17, taking place from 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays through Dec. 7. It costs $75 for Y members and $150 for the public. To register, call (315) 251-5709.)

• 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12: Dr. Chad Pens, owner and president of COAST Physical Therapy, covering the topics of sprains, strains and stress fractures, and how to treat them.

• 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17: Certified nurse midwife Marge Tracy will talk menopause, the years before and after, and common concerns about the transition.

• 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19: Sarah Lynn Olszewski, president of Sarah Lynn Nutrition, will discuss basic nutrition and common misconceptions about it.

All workshops are free and open to the public, and take place at the Y at 27 William St., Auburn. No registration is required.

For more information, call (315) 253-5304 or visit auburnymca.net.